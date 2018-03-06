IAN- Home Page
India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan continues form with bat, smacks 90 in 49 balls

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Shikhar Dhawan settled India after skipper Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina departed cheaply. (AP)

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India got off to a poor start in the first T20I of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Dushmantha Chameera dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over with the help of a brilliant catch from Jeevan Mendis, while Nuwan Pradeep took the wicket of Suresh Raina in the very next over. The onus to settle the side came on to the shoulders of Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in a brilliant form in the limited-overs format over the last few months.

The 32-year-old stitched a 95-run partnership for the third wicket with right-hand batsman Manish Pandey and stabilised the Indian innings. The left-hand batsman went on to complete his 5th T20I fifty in 30 balls in the process and brought the pressure back to Sri Lanka.

