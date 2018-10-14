India vs West Indies: Lethal weapon Umesh runs riot

By Bharat Sundaresan

HYDERABAD: UMESH YADAV doesn’t bowl special deliveries. Or so is the general perception. Umesh Yadav doesn’t swing or seam the ball too much. Not like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami anyway. Or so is the perception. Umesh Yadav is quick but not consistently express like Jasprit Bumrah. Or so is the perception. On Sunday in Hyderabad, Umesh Yadav became only the third Indian pacer in history to take a 10-wicket Test match haul on home soil. That is fact.

There’s a lot of old school in the way Yadav goes about his fast bowling business. He’s strong, he’s fit and he runs in over after over with little fuss and bowls every delivery with the same intensity as the last. When he does get rewarded, he celebrates his wickets with little fuss too — an almost obligatory punch in the air at most. That too perhaps adds to the lack of a significant aura, almost like from the outside you take his skills for granted.

Credit: indianexpress.com