Indian-American announces to run for US Congress

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Jitendra Diganvker has announced to run for the US House of Representatives in the 2018 Congressional elections.

If elected by his Republican party in the primaries, Diganvker, a business owner and community worker, would be pitted against popular Democratic Incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi from the 8th Congressional District of Illinois.

Click here to read more

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com