Indian-American arrested for shooting ex-wife, killing a man

HOUSTON: Sayantan Ghose, the Indian-American who allegedly shot at his ex-wife and her husband, leaving her injured while the latter dead at their home, has been arrested, police said.

According to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, Ghose was detained at a border checkpoint near New Mexico yesterday.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com