Indian-American awarded at White House for combatting human trafficking

By Seema Hakhu Kachru



HOUSTON: An Indian-American woman has been honoured with a Presidential award by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for her extraordinary contribution towards combatting human trafficking in Houston.

Minal Patel Davis, Special Advisor on Human Trafficking to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week at a ceremony also attended by President Donald Trump.