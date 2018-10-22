TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Indian-American awarded at White House for combatting human trafficking

Added by Indo American News on October 22, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

minal

By Seema Hakhu Kachru

HOUSTON: An Indian-American woman has been honoured with a Presidential award by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for her extraordinary contribution towards combatting human trafficking in Houston. 

Minal Patel Davis, Special Advisor on Human Trafficking to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, received the ‘Presidential Medal for Combating Human Trafficking’ in the White House last week at a ceremony also attended by President Donald Trump. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *