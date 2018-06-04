MFAH- Home Page
Indian-American boy wins Spelling Bee contest

The contest winner - Karthik Nemmani

HOUSTON: Karthik Nemmani , a 14-year-old Indian-American boy, on Friday won the prestigious 5, taking home more than $42,000 in cash and prizes after correctly spelling “koinonia” to become the 14th champion from the community in 11 consecutive years.

An eighth-grader from McKinney, Texas, Karthik won the spelling competition after numerous rounds against Naysa Modi, another Indian-American student, underscoring the overwhelming dominance of Indian-Americans in the competition.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

