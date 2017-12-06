Indian-American California Senator tops global thinkers’ list

WASHINGTON: Indian-American California Senator Kamala Harris has topped the prestigious Foreign Policy magazine’s 50 Leading Global Thinkers’ list which also features two others from the community.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj have also made it to the list which recognises a remarkable range of individuals who have found ways to exert enormous influence, often in unexpected ways, on a wide range of issues.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com