Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

Indian American comic Hasan Minhaj roasts Trump: 9 of his best jabs from White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Added by Indo American News on May 1, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Hasan Minhaj (R) of Comedy Central walks past veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward (C) and Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler (L) as he takes the lectern to perform at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.(REUTERS)

Hasan Minhaj (R) of Comedy Central walks past veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward (C) and Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler (L) as he takes the lectern to perform at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.(REUTERS)

Comic Hasan Minhaj became the first Indian American on Saturday to headline the entertainment section of the annual White House correspondents dinner. He also became the first in recent memory to roast the leader of “our country”, a tradition, in absentia.

Here are his 9 best jabs from the White House Correspondents Dinn:

1. “The leader of our country is not here because he lives in Moscow, it’s a long flight .. and hard for Vlad to make it … as for the other guy … I think he is in Pennsylvania because he cannot take a joke”

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *