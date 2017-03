Indian-American running for key civil rights post in US: Report

A prominent Sikh-American woman lawyer is in the running for leading the civil rights division of the US Department of Justice, a media report has said, amid a recent spurt in hate crimes against Indians+ in the country.

Harmeet Dhillon, 48, a senior Republican leader from California, interviewed with attorney general Jeff Sessions last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com