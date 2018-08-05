Indian-American Seema Nanda becomes CEO of Democratic party

WASHINGTON: Indian-American Seema Nanda, who took over as CEO of the opposition Democratic National Committee last week, has vowed to fight for the “soul of the country” and help elect Democrats in every corner of the US.

“We are fighting now for the soul of our country – for our democracy and for opportunity,” Nanda, the first Indian-American ever to be CEO of either the DNC or the Republican National Committee took over reigns of the main opposition party last week on July 23. In this capacity, she is be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the powerful DNC.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com