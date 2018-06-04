Indian American techie convicted of sexually assaulting ‘date’
Businessman Sanjay Tripathy was convicted May 30 of sexually assaulting and choking a woman he met on the Seeking Arrangements Web site, a portal for wealthy men to meet “sugar babies.” (screen grab of YouTube/Fox News TV)
WASHINGTON: An Indian American IT executive has been convicted of sexually assaulting, choking and beating a woman he met on a dating website and faces up to 25 years in jail, the media reported.
Sanjay Tripathy, 48, of North Carolina was found guilty this week of criminal sex act, sex abuse, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment in connection to the June 15, 2016 attack on the 38-year-old woman at a hotel in Times Square, the New York Daily News reported.
