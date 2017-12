Indian-American woman journalist to run for US Congress

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American woman has announced that she will run for the next year’s election to the seat of US House of Representative from a Chicago suburb.

Vandana Jhingan, who is a journalist, will challenge Democrat Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi, 44, who was elected to the US Congress for the first time in the last year’s Congressional elections.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com