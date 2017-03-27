IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Indian-Americans Protest Against CNN Over ‘Negative’ Portrayal Of Hinduism In Documentary

Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Protesters alleged the documentary showed practices of Aghori Bawas. (Representative Image / Reuters)

Protesters alleged the documentary showed practices of Aghori Bawas. (Representative Image / Reuters)

WASHINGTON:  Many Indian-Americans turned up at the CNN office in downtown Chicago to protest against a documentary they allege portrayed Hinduism in a negative light.

“The documentary aired by CNN portrayed Hinduism in a negative light. This is now what Hinduism is all about,” said Bharat Barai, an eminent Indian-American from Chicago area who attended the peaceful protest against CNN in front of its Chicago office.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *