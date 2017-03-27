Indian-Americans Protest Against CNN Over ‘Negative’ Portrayal Of Hinduism In Documentary

WASHINGTON: Many Indian-Americans turned up at the CNN office in downtown Chicago to protest against a documentary they allege portrayed Hinduism in a negative light.

“The documentary aired by CNN portrayed Hinduism in a negative light. This is now what Hinduism is all about,” said Bharat Barai, an eminent Indian-American from Chicago area who attended the peaceful protest against CNN in front of its Chicago office.

Credit: www.ndtv.com