Indian-Americans shine at Intel science fair in the US

WASHINGTON: While four Indian-Americans received top awards in various categories, an Indian boy has won the world’s largest pre-college science competition in the US in environmental engineering category for his project on biodegradation of pesticides.

Prashant Ranganathan, a 12th grader from Jamshedpur, alongwith over 20 high school students from various parts of India, participated in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com