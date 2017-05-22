Eye Level- Home Page
Indian-Americans shine at Intel science fair in the US

Added by Indo American News on May 22, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Linn, Raymond, Maya Ajmera, Diya, Christopher, and Kathy at an Intel ISFE 2017 symposia session ( Photo Courtesy: societyforscience.org

WASHINGTON: While four Indian-Americans received top awards in various categories, an Indian boy has won the world’s largest pre-college science competition in the US in environmental engineering category for his project on biodegradation of pesticides.

Prashant Ranganathan, a 12th grader from Jamshedpur, alongwith over 20 high school students from various parts of India, participated in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

