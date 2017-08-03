Indian Americans slam Mika Singhs unforgivable comments

HOUSTON, Aug 3 Singer Mika Singh, who urged his fans in Houston to join him in celebrating the independence days of India and “Apna pakistan”, has drawn criticism from Indian Americans for his “unforgivable” remarks.

Singh, popular for his hip-hop dance tracks, is scheduled to perform in Houston on August 12, ahead of the independence days of Pakistan and India on August 14 and 15 respectively.

In the run-up to his show, he posted a video on the Internet, urging his fans and supporters from India and Pakistan to join the celebration. In the video, he could be seen with a local Pakistani-origin promoter of his show.

A large number of Indian Americans have criticised the “ill-timed” video calling for a joint celebration at the show.

They say the video comes across as a “cruel joke” in the wake of the ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC, resulting in “deaths of innocent civilians and the armed forces personnel.”