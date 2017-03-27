Indian companies line up Rs20,000 crore IPOs

The initial public offer (IPO) lane is getting busy as companies have lined up initial public offerings worth Rs20,000 crore in the coming months to fund their business expansion and meet working capital requirements.

Hudco, NSE, Central Depository Services Ltd, Nakshatra World and Cochin Shipyard are among the names that plan to launch share sale offers in coming months. Most of these companies plan to utilise IPO proceeds for business expansion as well as working capital requirements.

Credit: www.livemint.com