Indian companies line up Rs20,000 crore IPOs

Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Experts say the IPO market is expected to see some activity this year as half a dozen companies have filed draft papers with Sebi in 2017 so far to launch public offers and many are awaiting the regulator’s nod. Photo: Mint

The initial public offer (IPO) lane is getting busy as companies have lined up initial public offerings worth Rs20,000 crore in the coming months to fund their business expansion and meet working capital requirements.

Hudco, NSE, Central Depository Services Ltd, Nakshatra World and Cochin Shipyard are among the names that plan to launch share sale offers in coming months. Most of these companies plan to utilise IPO proceeds for business expansion as well as working capital requirements.

Credit: www.livemint.com

