Indian Consulate Hosts 142nd Birth Anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: It is said that if two Indians get together, they will form three organizations. After independence from British rule, India could’ve fragmented into more than 500 nations.

It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as the Deputy Prime Minister of newly independent India, who forged a united India by encouraging the 562 princely states to sign the instrument of accession and earned the monicker, “Ironman of India.” Against four states, Junagadh, Jammu & Kashmir, Travancore, and Hyderabad, Patel did not hesitate to use police action.

Vallabhbhai was born on October 31, 1875. His birth anniversary is now celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day).

In Houston, the day was celebrated at the Consulate of India featuring Consul General of India Dr. Anupam Ray and several others as speakers. Among those attending, there were numerous students from the University of Houston. Many of the students participated in taking the unity pledge.

“This is an important function for me,” said CG Ray. “I owe my job to Sardar Patel.” Dr. Ray was referring to Patel’s role in adapting the colonial civil service into the Indian Civil Service for the new nation. Dr. Ray also lauded Sardar Patel’s role in forging a united India.

“England’s Prime Minister had said as early as 1943 that if freedom was given to India, the country would break into India, Pakistan and Princeistan. India would never survive as an independent nation. We have proven him wrong.”

The second speaker was Acharya Dr. Kavita Vachaknavee of the DAV Sansrkiti School. Speaking in Hindi, Dr. Vachaknavee informed the audience that Sardar Patel’s father had served in Jhansi Rani’s armed forces during the War of Independence in 1857. She also lauded Sardar Patel’s sacrifice in allowing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to become India’s first prime minister of India and take on the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

Author Sunanda Vashisht said the Indian civilization has been in existence for more than 5,000 years, but the modern nation state that is India is due to Sardar Patel’s vision and firm statesmanship.

Ekal Vidyalaya’s Ramesh Shah focused his brief remarks on Sardar Patel’s legacy in resisting the forces of fragmentation and forging India’s growth as a strong and united nation.