Indian Consulate Hosts Hanukkah Celebration with Diverse Houstonians

By Pramod Kulkarni

HOUSTON: Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem during167-160 BCE. The festival is observed for eight nights and days. It is also known as the Festival of Lights and the Feast of Dedication.

A diverse group of Houstonians, including Indo-Americans, had the opportunity last Monday to observe Hanukkah at the home of Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray and his wife Dr. Amit Goldberg Ray.

Among the guests included representatives of the American Jewish Congress in Houston and the Israeli Consulate. Chief Guest was Harris County Judge Ed Emmett.

The highlight of the evening was the lighting of the Menorah (candelabra) by seven young children as well as Judge Emmett, Vijay and Marie Goradia.

A representative of the American Jewish Congress in Houston explained, how according to Jewish tradition, the Menorah at the Jerusalem temple in 165 BCE burned miraculously for eight days, even though there was sufficient oil for only one day. It then became a tradition for Jewish homes throughout the world to light a candle in the Menorah for each of the eight days of Hanukkah.

“Two of the oldest faiths in world are the Jewish faith and Hinduism,” CG Ray explained. “I try to go to Jerusalem once every year. What I feel there at the Wailing Wall is the same spiritual feeling I get at Varanasi in India or at Sarthan, where Buddha first gave his sermon. Jews and Hindus share the importance of education and family values, and since we’re in a Republican state here in Texas, free enterprise.”

CG Ray also touched on Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Israel and the excellent state of relations between the two countries.

Judge Emmett explained how he grew up in East Texas. “We had a Baptist Church and a Methodist Church. I had no exposure to diversity until my family moved to Houston and I went to Bellaire High School, which was 40% Jewish. That was all good.”

The evening concluded with a dinner of both Indian and Jewish delicacies prepared by the Consulate staff.