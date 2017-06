Indian Consulate marks third International Yoga Day in US

NEW YORK: A large number of people including those from the Indian community have participated in special yoga sessions organised by the Indian Consulate here to commemorate the third International Yoga Day.

Consul General Riva Ganguly Das led the Yoga Day celebrations at the Consulate premises on Monday and participated in the yoga and Art of Living (AOL) sessions.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com