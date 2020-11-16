Indian Consulate Provides Details of Outsourcing Vendor

Houston: Consulate General of India, Houston will accept online applications for OCI, Renunciation, Passport and GEP services through the new service provider, VFS Global.

A service fee of US$15.90 (inclusive of all taxes) per application will be charged in addition to applicable Government of India fees for these services.

The details of the VFS Global Application center in Houston are as under:

VFS Global, 1001 Texas Ave, Suite #550, Houston, TX 77002

Applicants are advised to send duly filled applications by post to VFS Global only after completing their application through their website:

https://visa.vfsglobal.com/usa/en/ind

It may also be noted that due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, there will be no walk-in service at VFS Global until further notice. All applications shall only be dealt with by post.

Visa: Emergency visa to the eligible categories allowed to travel to India as per the advisories issued from time to time by the Government of India. Visa applicants are requested to send an email to:‘visa.houston@mea.gov.in’ requesting for emergency visa.

On receipt of the documentation checklist, applicants are requested to carefully go through the requirements relating to the different categories of visa before submitting their applications. The Consulate may request additional documentation in certain cases.

Request for Miscellaneous Services (Attestation, Power of Attorney, Police Clearance Certificates etc.) can be sent to the Consulate through regular Post/Mail. These services are being rendered ONLY through regular post/mail. Applicants are requested NOT to visit the Consulate for any service.

For procedure related to application for Emergency Visa and general information regarding other Consular Services please visit our website www.cgihouston.gov.in

Please contact us for any query or assistance on the following helplines.

Helpline number: +1-713-626-2148

Emergency helpline number:+1-713-626-2149(for emergencies only)

Email: enquiriescgi@swbell.net

With 3430 application centres and operations in 144 countries across five continents, VFS Global serves the interests of 64 client governments. The company has successfully processed over 225 million applications since its inception in 2001, and over 98.07 million biometric enrolments since 2007.