Indian couple dies after falling 800 feet in California’s Yosemite National Park



NEW YORK: In a tragic incident, an Indian couple died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California’s Yosemite National Park this week, according to a media report.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. They were identified Monday as a married couple from India living in the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com