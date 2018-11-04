TRF Home Page
Indian couple dies after falling 800 feet in California’s Yosemite National Park

NEW YORK: In a tragic incident, an Indian couple died after falling 800 feet in an area with steep terrain in California’s Yosemite National Park  this week, according to a media report.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, fell to their deaths from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park. They were identified Monday as a married couple from India living in the United States, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

 

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

