Indian doctor charged with genital mutilation on girls in US

NEW YORK: A 44-year-old Indian-origin woman doctor has been arrested and charged with performing genital mutilation on girls aged six to eight, believed to be the first such in the US.

Jumana Nagarwala has been charged with performing FGM on minor girls out of a medical office in Livonia, Michigan.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com