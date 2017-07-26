Indian doctor received Paris appreciation award for excellence in stem cell therapy

Dr Pradeep V Mahajan, chairman and managing director of StemRx Bioscience Solutions received the Paris appreciation awards, 2017 for excellence in stem cell therapy. It is an initiative of the French European Indian Organization based in Paris, World News Network and Art for Peace Awards Beverly Hills, USA.

“Being honoured at an international platform in the presence of many dignitaries was a very special and indeed the most memorable moment of my life. I am glad to have received this opportunity to represent India in the field of Cellular Therapy,” said Dr Mahajan.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com