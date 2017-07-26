Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level 2- Home Page

Indian doctor received Paris appreciation award for excellence in stem cell therapy

Added by Indo American News on July 26, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

download (1)

Dr Pradeep V Mahajan, chairman and managing director of StemRx Bioscience Solutions received the Paris appreciation awards, 2017 for excellence in stem cell therapy. It is an initiative of the French European Indian Organization based in Paris, World News Network and Art for Peace Awards Beverly Hills, USA.

“Being honoured at an international platform in the presence of many dignitaries was a very special and indeed the most memorable moment of my life. I am glad to have received this opportunity to represent India in the field of Cellular Therapy,” said Dr Mahajan.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *