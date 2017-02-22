Indian economy to reach $ 5 trillion by 2025: Morgan Stanley

India’s millennial population is a massive disruptive force and driven by this supportive demographics alongwith government’s policy action, Indian economy is likely to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025, says a report. India’s USD 2.2 trillion economy makes it the seventh largest in the world in terms of nominal GDP (and the third largest in PPP terms), but the country’s per capita income is less significant. With a per capita income of USD 1,700, India ranks well behind some of the key emerging markets, like China, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Turkey.

Credit: indianexpress.com