Indian Firms Exhibit at this Year’s Offshore Technology Conference

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Even though attendance hit a four-year low at the Offshore Technology Conference, exhibitors from across the world were confident of a resurgence in the oil and gas industry during the four-day event held last week from April 30 through May 3 at the NRG Park and Stadium. Although booth equipment volume was down, two local small businesses once again had booths this year at the OTC.

For the second year, Dartex Industries, started by the veteran oil and gas professional T.J. Sinha manned his own booth within the Danish Pavilion area. Dartex Industries has a plant in Delhi to manufacture high pressure gaskets, flanges, needle valves and flowline equipment. Sinha has worked worldwide in the oil industry for the past 45 years and has established offices in Faridabad (southeast of Delhi), Houston and Esbjerg, on the western coast of Denmark.

Also back once again for the third year was American Personnel Services, whose booth featured giant-sized color pictures of the founder’s two dogs Rocky and Max which attracted visitors said APS founder and President Ramesh Anand. He was happy with the booth traffic but was sad to see exceptionally qualified PhDs whom he met two years ago still looking for a job. He was able to develop ties to partner up with other companies too. Anand has been in the recruitment and search business for over 30 years, having started in it in 1984 in his hometown Mumbai. He started APS in 1994 after he moved to the Houston area.

First time exhibitors A-1 Fence showed off a variety of the fences the company produces at its six plants in India, Oman and Dubai with sales offices in South Africa, Mumbai, Oman and Dubai. At the booth, T.S. Bindra, Director and Sumeet Singh, Manager Business Development were pleased with the interest from visitors and planned to be back next year. They will also exhibit at the ASIS Convention in Las Vegas in September.