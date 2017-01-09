Indian Govt announces changes in visa rules
As part of this policy initiative, the government has modified the existing ‘e-Tourist Visa’ scheme. In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said, “The ‘e-Visa’ will now be issued for the specific purpose of the visit viz. ‘e-Tourist Visa’, ‘e-Business Visa’ and ‘e-Medical Visa’. While ‘e-Tourist Visa’ will be issued for visits aimed at recreation, sight-seeing, casual visits and to attend yoga programmes, ‘e-Business Visa’ will be issued for enhancing business activities, including establishing business ventures, purchase or sell commercial products, attending technical meetings, discussions, board meetings, recruitment of manpower etc. Similarly, ‘e-Medical Visa’ will be issued for treatment in India.”
Credit: www.muscatdaily.com