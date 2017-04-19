Eye Level- Home Page
Indian national on FBI’s top ten fugitives’ list

WASHINGTON: A 26-year-old Indian national wanted for the 2015 murder of his wife in Maryland is the newest addition to the FBI’s ten most wanted Fugitives’ list, and a reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture, the Bureau and local police announced on Tuesday.

Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a native of India, had been in the US on an expired visa with his 21-year-old wife Palak when the crime took place, official said. At the time of the murder, both were working the night shift at a donut shop about an hour outside Washington DC in Hanover, Maryland, owned by a relative of Patel’s.

