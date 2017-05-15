Indian national pleads guilty in multi-million dollar call centre scam in US

WASHINGTON: A 28-year-old Indian national in the US has pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-million dollar scam in which individuals from call centres located in India impersonated US tax and immigration officials to defraud victims across America.

Harsh Patel, who most recently lived in New Jersey, is the third Indian national to have pleaded guilty to this scam that targeted hundreds of Americans.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com