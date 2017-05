Indian-origin artist behind Beyonce’s baby shower henna art

LOS ANGELES: The credit for Beyonce’s intricate and beautiful henna art, which she flaunted on her baby shower, goes to Indian-origin celebrity henna artist Deepali Deshpande.

Deepali, an LA-based artist, who has previously worked with Shay Mitchell, Evan Rachel Wood and Pia Mia, said working for Queen Bey was a dream come true for her, reported Billboard.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com