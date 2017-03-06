Indian-origin businessman shot dead outside his US home in S Carolina

A 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner in South Carolina, US, was shot dead outside his home, just days after an Indian engineer was killed in Kansas in a hate crime shooting that had sent shock waves across the country. But the county sheriff told the Indian mission that this “may not be a hate crime,” but local authorities are investigating the case.

“The County Sheriff has pointed out that this may not be a hate crime. Local authorities r investigating. We will remain in touch with them (sic),” sources said.

