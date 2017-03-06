Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Indian-origin businessman shot dead outside his US home in S Carolina

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A sign on Harnish Patel’s Speed Mart store in Lancaster, South Carolina. Patel was shot dead outside his house. (Photo credit: Greg Suskin’s Twitter handle)

A sign on Harnish Patel’s Speed Mart store in Lancaster, South Carolina. Patel was shot dead outside his house. (Photo credit: Greg Suskin’s Twitter handle)

A 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner in South Carolina, US, was shot dead outside his home, just days after an Indian engineer was killed in Kansas in a hate crime shooting that had sent shock waves across the country. But the county sheriff told the Indian mission that this “may not be a hate crime,” but local authorities are investigating the case.

“The County Sheriff has pointed out that this may not be a hate crime. Local authorities r investigating. We will remain in touch with them (sic),” sources said.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *