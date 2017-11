Indian-origin cricketer found guilty of indecent exposure

LONDON: An Indian-origin cricketer in the UK has been found guilty of indecently exposing himself to two women on a housing estate in the East Midlands region.

Shiv Thakor, an all-rounder with the Derbyshire County Cricket Club and a former England captain of the Under-19 team, was labelled as “Shifty Shiv” by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a “gap” in his jogging pants.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com