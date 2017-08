Indian-origin doctor helps gene editing of human embryos

NEW DELHI: For the first time, genetically modified human embryos have been developed in the US and Kashmir-born doctor Sanjeev Kaul has played a lead role in this breakthrough.

Scientists have now demonstrated an effective way of using a gene-editing tool to correct a disease-causing gene mutation in human embryos and stop it from passing to future generations.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com