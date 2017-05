Indian-origin gay minister frontrunner in Irish prime ministerial race

LONDON: An Indian-origin doctor and Ireland’s first openly gayminister has emerged as the frontrunner in the Irish prime ministerial race.

Leo Varadkar, 38, the Dublin-born son of a Mumbai-born father and Irish mother, is expected to become the country’s first homosexual prime minister.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com