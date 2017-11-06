Indian-origin girl at top of new pop with debut album

Earlier this month, a 17-year-old singer-songwriter found herself on BBC Radio 1’s Top New Pop chart, along with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Miley Cyrus, for her debut single in the first week of its release. The singer was Rika, aka Chandrika Darbari, a half-Indian, half-Serbian musician from northwest London.

Her song ‘No Need’ is set in an archetypal high school, with the lyrics sending out a clear and timely message: to stop judging and being unkind to others for how they look or talk. Released independently on September 21, the upbeat dance-pop number quickly climbed the music charts in both UK and India. It was also featured in BBC Asia’s Artist of the Week list. Since its release, it has got over 840,000 views on YouTube

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com