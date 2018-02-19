Indian-origin illegal moneylender jailed in UK

LONDON:

An Indian-origin businessman who ran an unauthorised money-lending service in the UK has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of crimes under the country’s financial regulations.

Dharam Prakash Gopee, charged under the the UK’s Consumer Credit Act 1974 and the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, has also been issued with a Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO), which will severely restrict the 64-year-old’s ability to carry out any illegal money-lending activity in future.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said this was the first case where it had sought such an order, which underlines the seriousness of the case.

