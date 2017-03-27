IAN- Home Page
Indian-origin man from Kerala racially abused, assaulted in Australia

Added by Indo American News on March 27, 2017.
Diaspora
Li Max Joy was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers who hurled racial abuses at him at a restaurant in Australia’s Hobart. (Source: Google Maps)

An Indian man from Kerala was allegedly assaulted by a group of teenagers who hurled racial abuses at him at a restaurant in Australia’s Hobart.

Li Max Joy, who is pursuing a nursing course and working as a part time taxi driver in Australia, alleged that five people including a girl hurled racial abuses like “you bloody black Indians” at him and assaulted him up at the McDonald’s restaurant at North Hobart, he told PTI.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

