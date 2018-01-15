Indian-Origin Man From UK Defrauded Of Rs. 2 Lakh Over Visa Extension
Added by Indo American News on January 15, 2018.
Saved under Immigration
Tags: Baytown, Clear Lake, Cypress, Desi news, Greater Houston, Houston, Houston Desi news, India, Indian American community, Indian News, Indians in America, Indo-American News, Katy, NRI, pearland, south asia, South India, Sugar Land, Texas, USA
Police said that they are investigating the case (Representational)
A UK citizen of Indian origin was allegedly duped of Rs. 2 lakh by a woman who claimed that she would extend the victim’s visa.
Police said that Jaspal Bansal had come to India in July on a personal visit and wanted to extend her visa by a month.
Click here to read more…
Credit: ndtv.com