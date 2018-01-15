Indian-Origin Man From UK Defrauded Of Rs. 2 Lakh Over Visa Extension

A UK citizen of Indian origin was allegedly duped of Rs. 2 lakh by a woman who claimed that she would extend the victim’s visa.

Police said that Jaspal Bansal had come to India in July on a personal visit and wanted to extend her visa by a month.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com