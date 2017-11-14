IAN- Home Page
Indian-Origin Motel Owner, 40, Killed In Shootout In US

Added by Indo American News on November 14, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Akash R Talati owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen's Club in Fayetteville city

NEW YORK:  An Indian-origin owner of a motel was shot dead and four other people were injured in a shootout in the US state of North Carolina, police said.

Akash R Talati, 40, who owned Knights Inn and Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club in Fayetteville city, was an innocent bystander when a man who had been escorted out of the club returned soon and exchanged gunfire with a security guard yesterday, police Detective Jamaal Littlejohn said.

Credit: ndtv.com

