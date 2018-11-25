Indian-origin professor in US accused of using his students as ‘servants’

WASHINGTON: A prominent Indian-origin professor in the US has been accused of exploiting his students as servants and compelling them to do his personal work, an American daily has claimed.

Ashim Mitra, a longtime pharmacy professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, made his students tend his lawn, look after his dog and water the house plants, sometimes for weeks at a time when he and his wife were away, the Kansas City Star reported.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com