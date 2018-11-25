TRF Home Page
Royal – Home Page

Indian-origin professor in US accused of using his students as ‘servants’

Added by Indo American News on November 25, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Ashim Mitra (Photo source: info.umkc.edu)

Ashim Mitra (Photo source: info.umkc.edu)

WASHINGTON: A prominent Indian-origin professor in the US has been accused of exploiting his students as servants and compelling them to do his personal work, an American daily has claimed.

Ashim Mitra, a longtime pharmacy professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, made his students tend his lawn, look after his dog and water the house plants, sometimes for weeks at a time when he and his wife were away, the Kansas City Star reported.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *