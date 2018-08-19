Indian-origin restaurateur racially targeted in US

NEW YORK: An Indian-origin restaurateur in the US was racially targeted by a customer who referred to him and his family as “a tribe from India” and went on to comment that he “probably just funded Al-Qaeda ” by eating at the hotel, according to a media report.

Taj Sardar, the owner of ‘The Kings Diner’ in Ashland, Kentucky , was targeted by racial posts by the man after eating at his restaurant, WSAZ-TV reported.



Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com