Indian-origin restaurateur racially targeted in US

Added by Indo American News on August 19, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
NEW YORK: An Indian-origin restaurateur in the US was racially targeted by a customer who referred to him and his family as “a tribe from India” and went on to comment that he “probably just funded Al-Qaeda ” by eating at the hotel, according to a media report.

Taj Sardar, the owner of ‘The Kings Diner’ in Ashland, Kentucky , was targeted by racial posts by the man after eating at his restaurant, WSAZ-TV reported.

 
Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

