Indian-origin Sikh woman first turbaned judge in Canada Supreme Court

Added by Indo American News on June 26, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Parbinder Kaur Shergill. Photo: Facebook

British Columbia Supreme Court judge of Indian-origin, Parbinder Kaur Shergill, has become first turbaned Sikh woman Supreme Court judge of Canada. Shergill migrated from Punjab to Canada with her family when she was four years old.

Her appointment was announced along with two other judges by Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, under the new judicial application process. The new process emphasises transparency, merit, and diversity, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

