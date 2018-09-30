IAN- Home Page
TRF Home Page

Indian-origin steel tycoon named 21st Century Icon in UK

Added by Indo American News on September 30, 2018.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
This is a great honour for all of us in the worldwide GFG family and I'm thrilled for us to be recognised in a programme that specifically sets out to inspire future generations," said Sanjeev Gupta

This is a great honour for all of us in the worldwide GFG family and I’m thrilled for us to be recognised in a programme that specifically sets out to inspire future generations,” said Sanjeev Gupta

LONDON: Indian-origin steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has been awarded the title of 21st Century Icon at an awards ceremony in London in recognition of his success in building a flagship UK-based international metals, industrials, energy and financial services group. 

Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG Alliance, was named an “Icon” in the “Astute Finance and Investments” category for his “relentless pursuit of a strategy to revive metal manufacture and other heavy industry across the developed .. 

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: economictimes.indiatimes.com

 
Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *