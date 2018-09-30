Indian-origin steel tycoon named 21st Century Icon in UK

LONDON: Indian-origin steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has been awarded the title of 21st Century Icon at an awards ceremony in London in recognition of his success in building a flagship UK-based international metals, industrials, energy and financial services group.

Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG Alliance, was named an “Icon” in the “Astute Finance and Investments” category for his “relentless pursuit of a strategy to revive metal manufacture and other heavy industry across the developed ..

