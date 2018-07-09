Indian-origin truck driver arrested for crash that killed 16 people in Canada

OTTAWA: A 29-year-old Indian-origin truck driver in Canada has been arrested in connection with a bus crash that killed 16 people, mostly members of a junior hockey team, one of the worst disasters in the country’s sporting community.

The driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was arrested at his home in Calgary city on Friday and remanded into custody, the CBC reported, quoting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the national police force of the country.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com