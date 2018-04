Indian-origin US physicians to partner with USAID to fight TB

MUMBAI: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) today announced a partnership with United States Agency for International Development(USAID) to end tuberculosis(TB) in India.

The AAPI signed a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard with USAID in New Delhi a few days ago, its functionaries said in a press conference here today.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com