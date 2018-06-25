Indian origin woman in Singapore faces jail term in biggest US Navy bribe case

SINGAPORE: A 57- year- old Indian origin Singaporean woman, accused of being involved in the largest bribery case in the history of the US Navy, may face a jail term of more than three years, a media report said on Friday. Sharon Rachael Gursharan Kaur, who was a lead contract specialist for the US Navy, was allegedly involved in the $35 million ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal, which resulted in the arrest and conviction of several senior officers of the US Navy, including a rear admiral, The Straits Times reported.

Kaur, was based at the US Navy’s Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Centre in Singapore. The court heard yesterday that she received more than Singapore Dollar (SGD) 130,000 in bribes from Leonard Glenn Francis, the Malaysian chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia (GDMA) , a subsidiary of Singapore-based Glenn Marine Group which provides goods and services for American ships in at least a dozen countries in Asia.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com