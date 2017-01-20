Plaza Jewellers- Home Page
Indian Outsourcing Firms Prep for Curbs on H-1B Visa Workers Under Trump

The campus of one of India’s biggest outsourcing firms, Infosys, in the southern Indian city of Bangalore. PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW DELHI—President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t take office in Washington until Friday, but he is already forcing firms in India’s mammoth $108 billion technology-outsourcing industry to rethink their hiring practices in the U.S., their largest market.

While Mr. Trump has chastised U.S. firms for offshoring American jobs, Indian outsourcing firms could be set to see renewed heat for doing the opposite—placing foreign workers in the U.S., mainly through a skilled-worker visa, known as the H-1B. Faced with the prospect of possible new curbs on those visas from a president who has pledged to ensure that Americans get their first pick of available jobs, outsourcers are ramping up hiring both on American college campuses and at home in India.

