Indian Railways comes up with a new app to detect train movements

Smart Freight Operation Optimisation & Real Time Information (SFOORTI) is a new application launched by the Ministry of Railways. The basic purpose of this app is to track movement of freight and passenger trains over various divisions, sections, and zones, which will help optimise freight operations and manage traffic flows across different regions. The first zone under the Indian Railways to implement this new feature is the Western Railway.

The enhanced feature of this app, i.e., the Freight Operation Information System (FOIS) Map View is a GIS-based monitoring and management tool, which has been developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

Credit: happytrips.com