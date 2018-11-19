Indian restaurant owner in UK convicted of causing girl’s death

LONDON: A deliveryman and the owner of an Indian restaurant in Britain have been found guilty of manslaughter for delivering food to a teenage girl who died from the effects of a peanut allergy.

The teenager, Megan Lee, who was 15 at a time, suffered a reaction after ordering from her local takeout in Lancashire, in northern England, in late 2016, according to local news reports. She suffered irreversible brain damage after the allergy attack and died on Jan. 1, 2017.

Credit: indianexpress.com