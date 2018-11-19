TRF Home Page
Indian restaurant owner in UK convicted of causing girl’s death

Added by Indo American News on November 19, 2018.
Harun Rashid (left) and Mohammed Abdul Kuddus arriving at court in Manchester. (AP)

LONDON: A deliveryman and the owner of an Indian restaurant in Britain have been found guilty of manslaughter for delivering food to a teenage girl who died from the effects of a peanut allergy.

The teenager, Megan Lee, who was 15 at a time, suffered a reaction after ordering from her local takeout in Lancashire, in northern England, in late 2016, according to local news reports. She suffered irreversible brain damage after the allergy attack and died on Jan. 1, 2017.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

