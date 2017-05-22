Indian rocket that US once ‘grounded’ will put Isro-Nasa satellite in space

NEW DELHI: In 1992, the US under President George Bush had slapped sanctions on Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and prevented Russia from sharing cryogenic engine technology with the Indian space agency so as to check India from making missiles.

Two decades later, US space agency Nasa has joined hands with Isro to co-develop the world’s most expensive earth imaging satellite that will cost the two countries over $1.5 billion. The irony is GSLV, which is likely to place this Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar+ (NISAR) satellite into orbit in 2021, is the same rocket for whose cryogenic engine the US put sanctions on India.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com