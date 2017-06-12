Indian student shot at in California out of danger, govt following up case with US police: Sushma Swaraj

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that the government is following a case with the US police about an Indian man who was shot at in California+ .

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said she has received a report from Indian Consulate in San Francisco that an Indian man identified as Mubeen Ahmed, who was working at a gas station in California, was shot at by a gunman.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com