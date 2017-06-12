Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Indian student shot at in California out of danger, govt following up case with US police: Sushma Swaraj

Added by Indo American News on June 12, 2017.
Saved under Diaspora
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
59064249

Mubeen Ahmed, 26, who is pursuing MS from California University, was shot in a shop where he had taken up part time work

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that the government is following a case with the US police about an Indian man who was shot at in California+ .

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said she has received a report from Indian Consulate in San Francisco that an Indian man identified as Mubeen Ahmed, who was working at a gas station in California, was shot at by a gunman.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *